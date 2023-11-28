In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less