In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs ETrance+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Etrance+
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 93,999
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|3-4 Hours