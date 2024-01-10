Saved Articles

LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Odysse Electric Hawk
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm44 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W1800 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
75 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,81873,999
Ex-Showroom Price
72,81873,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5651,590

