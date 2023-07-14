In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less