In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|3 Hrs.