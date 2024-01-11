In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Hop Electric LEO or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 75 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. ...Read More Read Less