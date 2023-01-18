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Hop Electric LEO vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leo Zulu
BrandHop ElectricKinetic Green
Price₹ 84,360₹ 79,990
Range95-120 km/charge104 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh2.2 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LEO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Model Name View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1940 mm1830 mm
Height
1180 mm1135 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
77 kg93 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
95 km104 km
Max Speed
25 kmph60 Kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2100 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Shock AbsorberDual Shock Absorber
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board chargerFind my Bike button on Key Fob
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD Display with IP65 Rating-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,19483,883
Ex-Showroom Price
84,36079,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8343,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8951,802

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
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Hop Oxo e-motorcycle, LEO & LYF e-scooters get special discounts for monsoon
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The HOP OXO e-motorcycle as well as the LEO and LYF e-scooters get special finance schemes and offers for the festive season
Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out
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Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
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12 Dec 2023
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Latest Videos

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