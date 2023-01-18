In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leo
|Zoom
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 84,360
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|95-120 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.44 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.