Hop Electric LEO vs Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
PMSMBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
75 km/charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
72,81865,490
Ex-Showroom Price
72,81865,490
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5651,407

