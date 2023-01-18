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HomeCompare BikesLEO vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024]

Hop Electric LEO vs Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024]

In 2026 Hop Electric LEO or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of LEO up to 95-120 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
LEO vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leo Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
BrandHop ElectricJitendra
Price₹ 84,360₹ 69,149
Range95-120 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.44 kWh1.24 kWh
Charging Time3 Hours4-4.5 Hrs.

Filters
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
JMT Classic City [2022-2024]
Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024]
48V
₹69,149*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hop Electric LEO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1940 mm1730 mm
Height
1180 mm1300 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
77 kg67 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
720 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
95 km50-55 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP66IP 65
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Upright Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Shock Absorber-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
12 Degree3-4 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board chargerDetachable battery, Find my Scooter
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
LCD Display with IP65 RatingYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh1.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,19472,737
Ex-Showroom Price
84,36069,149
RTO
00
Insurance
3,8343,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8951,563

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