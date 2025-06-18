In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Street triple
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS