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HomeCompare BikesXL750 Transalp vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl750 transalp Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 13.11 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity755 cc1200 cc
Power91.7 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XL750 Transalp Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.9 L
Length
2325 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Height
1450 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm
Width
838 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph-
Max Power
91.7 PS @ 9500r pm-
Stroke
63.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
755 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-camLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
87 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forksØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link rear monoshockTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and UserRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 5.0 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,31312,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
11,80,50911,09,000
RTO
94,44088,720
Insurance
36,36435,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18526,501

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