In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS