In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Bonneville T100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T100 Price starts at Rs. 9.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T100 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T100 in 8 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville T100 mileage is around 24.39 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Bonneville T100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Bonneville t100
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|24.39 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|65 PS PS