In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|78 PS PS