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HomeCompare BikesXL750 Transalp vs Bonneville Speedmaster

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl750 transalp Bonneville speedmaster
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 13.11 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity755 cc1200 cc
Power91.7 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda XL750 Transalp Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.9 L12 L
Length
2325 mm-
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Wheelbase
1560 mm1500 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg-
Height
1450 mm1055 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm705 mm
Width
838 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
91.7 PS @ 9500r pm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
755 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-camLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
87 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link rear monoshockMono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and UserRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-WireSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 5.0 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,31314,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
11,80,50912,85,000
RTO
94,4401,02,800
Insurance
36,36438,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18530,646

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