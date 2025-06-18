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HomeCompare BikesXL750 Transalp vs V-Strom 650XT

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl750 transalp V-strom 650xt
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 13.11 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity755 cc645 cc
Power91.7 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

Filters
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XL750 Transalp Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.9 L20 L
Length
2325 mm2275 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg216 kg
Height
1450 mm1405 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm835 mm
Width
838 mm910 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph
Max Power
91.7 PS @ 9500r pm-
Stroke
63.5 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
755 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-cam4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
87 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forksTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link rear monoshockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and UserYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 5.0 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,3139,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
11,80,5098,85,180
RTO
94,44070,814
Insurance
36,36427,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18521,141

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