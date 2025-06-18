In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS