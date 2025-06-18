In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Katana [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|999 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|152.27 PS PS