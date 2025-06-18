In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs KLX 450R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Klx 450r
|Brand
|Honda
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|23.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|449 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|-