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HomeCompare BikesXL750 Transalp vs KLX 450R

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl750 transalp Klx 450r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 13.11 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity755 cc449 cc
Power91.7 PS PS-

Filters
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XL750 Transalp Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.9 L8 L
Length
2325 mm2175 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm315 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg126 kg
Height
1450 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm935 mm
Width
838 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
91.7 PS @ 9500r pm-
Stroke
63.5 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
755 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-camSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Bore
87 mm96.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forks48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link rear monoshockUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-Wire-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,31310,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,80,5098,99,000
RTO
94,44071,920
Insurance
36,36431,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18521,555

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