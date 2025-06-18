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HomeCompare BikesXL750 Transalp vs Scout [2022-2025]

Honda XL750 Transalp vs Indian Scout [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xl750 transalp Scout [2022-2025]
BrandHondaIndian
Price₹ 13.11 Lakhs₹ 17.83 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity755 cc1133 cc
Power91.7 PS PS127.8 PS PS

Filters
XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp
STD
₹13.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scout [2022-2025]
Indian Scout [2022-2025]
Black Metallic
₹17.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XL750 Transalp Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.9 L12.5 L
Length
2325 mm2324 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm146 mm
Wheelbase
1560 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg256 Kg
Height
1450 mm1068 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm649 mm
Width
838 mm916 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90R-21 Rear :-150/70R-18Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm298 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph159 kmph
Max Power
91.7 PS @ 9500r pm127.8 PS
Stroke
63.5 mm73.6 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 7250 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
755 cc1133 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled OHC 4-stroke 8-valve Parallel Twin with 270 Degree crank and uni-camLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet Multiplate Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
87 mm99 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Showa 43mm SFF-CA upside-down (USD) front forksTelescopic Fork/120 mm
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link rear monoshockDual Shocks/76 mm
Features
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Projector Headlights
LED-
Riding Modes
Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Throttle-By-WireExhaust - Split dual exhaust with crossover, 2-up Sport seat, Engine Temp
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes, 5.0 Inch TFT Display-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,31319,84,789
Ex-Showroom Price
11,80,50917,82,618
RTO
94,4401,60,436
Insurance
36,36441,735
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18542,660

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