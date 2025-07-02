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Honda XBlade vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
XBlade vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Rayzr 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 78,803₹ 74,960
Mileage50.0 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc125 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm145 mm
Length
2013 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg99 kg
Height
1115 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm785 mm
Width
786 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc125 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88086,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26474,960
RTO
8,7415,996
Insurance
8,8755,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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