In 2026 Honda XBlade or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
XBlade vs RayZR 125 Comparison