In 2026 Honda XBlade or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
XBlade vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.2 PS PS