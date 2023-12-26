Saved Articles

Honda XBlade vs White Carbon Motors O3

In 2023 Honda XBlade or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
O3
White Carbon Motors O3
STD
₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88060,847
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26455,900
RTO
8,7413,354
Insurance
8,8751,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,307

