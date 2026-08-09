In 2026 Honda XBlade or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
XBlade vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|O3
|Brand
|Honda
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-