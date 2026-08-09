In 2026 Honda XBlade or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
XBlade vs Max Comparison