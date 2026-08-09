In 2026 Honda XBlade or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Notte125 Comparison