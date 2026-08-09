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HomeCompare BikesXBlade vs Notte125

Honda XBlade vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Honda XBlade or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Notte125
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 78,803₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage50.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc124 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

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XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2013 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
DiamondMonocoque Full Steel body construction
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12 V/5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFMaintenance Free
EMI
2,727NaN

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