In 2026 Honda XBlade or Ujaas Energy eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eSpa Li Price starts at Rs. 54,880 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eSpa Li in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XBlade vs eSpa Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Espa li
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 54,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-