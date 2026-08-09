In 2026 Honda XBlade or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
XBlade vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Honda
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-