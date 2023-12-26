In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price).
XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
