Honda XBlade vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS4
Bore
57.300 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26457,877
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,244

