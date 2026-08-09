In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
XBlade vs Victor Comparison