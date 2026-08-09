In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
XBlade vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS