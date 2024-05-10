In 2024 Honda XBlade or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
and other specs.
Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.