In 2024 Honda XBlade or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. XBlade vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Sport Brand Honda TVS Price ₹ 78,803 ₹ 59,431 Mileage 50.0 kmpl 70.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 162 cc 109.7 cc Power 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS 8.19 PS PS Read Less