Honda XBlade vs TVS Scooty Zest

In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Zest
TVS Scooty Zest
Gloss
₹58,460*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88075,617
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26462,980
RTO
8,7415,604
Insurance
8,8755,283
Accessories Charges
01,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,625

