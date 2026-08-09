In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
XBlade vs Zest 110 Comparison