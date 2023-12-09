In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda XBlade or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs 52,915 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less