In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
XBlade vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|5.4 PS PS