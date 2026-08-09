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Honda XBlade vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
XBlade vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Radeon
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 78,803₹ 55,100
Mileage50.0 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc109 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2013 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg116 kg
Height
1115 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
MFLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26455,100
RTO
8,7413,306
Insurance
8,8756,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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