In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
XBlade vs Radeon Comparison