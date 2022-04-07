|Max Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|63.096 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|162.71 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|57.300 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,26,880
|₹85,794
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,09,264
|₹72,270
|RTO
|₹8,741
|₹6,548
|Insurance
|₹8,875
|₹5,426
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,550
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,727
|₹1,844