In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
XBlade vs NTORQ 125 Comparison