|Max Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|63.096 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|-
|Displacement
|162.71 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|57.300 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,26,880
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,09,264
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹8,741
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,875
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,727
|₹2,166