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Honda XBlade vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
XBlade vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 78,803₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Exhaust View
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm157 mm
Length
2013 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg115 kg
Height
1115 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,2641,11,422
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8755,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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