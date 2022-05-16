HT Auto
Honda XBlade vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Honda XBlade or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
XBlade vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 78,803₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage50.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity162 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
2013 mm-
Wheelbase
1347 mm-
Kerb Weight
143 kg-
Height
1115 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
786 mm-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah2.4 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MFLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,8801,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,2641,15,000
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,471

