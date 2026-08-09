In 2026 Honda XBlade or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
XBlade vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-