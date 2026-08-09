In 2026 Honda XBlade or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 0.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] has a range of up to 70-110 km/charge.
XBlade vs Sport 63 Mid [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Sport 63 mid [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 0.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-