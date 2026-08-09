In 2026 Honda XBlade or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
XBlade vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|-
|100-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)