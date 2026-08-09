In 2026 Honda XBlade or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
XBlade vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Honda
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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