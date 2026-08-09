In 2026 Honda XBlade or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
XBlade vs Amigo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Amigo
|Brand
|Honda
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 74,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.