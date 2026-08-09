In 2026 Honda XBlade or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Honda
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours