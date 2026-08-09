In 2026 Honda XBlade or Toutche Electric Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo H200 Price starts at Rs. 46,990 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Heileo H200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs Heileo H200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Heileo h200
|Brand
|Honda
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 46,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 50 Minutes