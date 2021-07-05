In 2023 Honda XBlade or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Honda XBlade or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 Price starts at 53,900 (ex-showroom price).
XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours.
Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo H200 in 1 colour.
The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Toutche Heileo H200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
