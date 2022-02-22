Saved Articles

Honda XBlade vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2023 Honda XBlade or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
57.300 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88057,423
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26457,423
RTO
8,7410
Insurance
8,8750
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7271,234

    Latest News

    One of the key highlights of the new model is its 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which comes out as a replacement to the previously found 2.0-litre diesel engine.
    Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor breaks cover with new 284bhp V6 heart
    22 Feb 2022
    TNT Motorcycles made custom parts for the build. It is based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI.
    This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust
    5 Dec 2022
    A glance at the image above may seem that of a flying car. However it is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV at its off-roading best. The SUV is 9.8 inches wider than the base model and equipped with a stronger steel frame, upgraded axles and 37-inch wheels.
    A flying car? 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor debuts with extreme off-roading skills
    24 Jan 2022
    Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments.
    EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
    4 Nov 2022
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV has made its debut as an extreme off-road SUV powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that can produce at least 400 hp.
    Watch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV takes off-roading to the next level
    24 Jan 2022
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
