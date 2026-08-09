In 2026 Honda XBlade or Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge [2017-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Techo Electra offers the Emerge [2017-2024] in 3 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Emerge [2017-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
XBlade vs Emerge [2017-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Emerge [2017-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-