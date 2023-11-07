In 2023 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 79,899 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less