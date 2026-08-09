In 2026 Honda XBlade or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
XBlade vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Access 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.42 PS PS