In 2026 Honda XBlade or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
XBlade vs T1 Comparison