In 2023 Honda XBlade or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at 62,652 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.