In 2026 Honda XBlade or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
XBlade vs S 2 Comparison