In 2026 Honda XBlade or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
XBlade vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Buzz
|Brand
|Honda
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|90 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.