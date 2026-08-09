In 2026 Honda XBlade or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
XBlade vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-